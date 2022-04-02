Revlon (NYSE:REV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Revlon (NYSE:REV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th.

Shares of NYSE REV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.14. 49,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,365. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.58. The company has a market capitalization of $436.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.71. Revlon has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $17.65.

Revlon ( NYSE:REV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $615.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Revlon will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Revlon by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 7,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Revlon by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 12,837 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Revlon by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 26,156 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Revlon by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Revlon by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revlon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

