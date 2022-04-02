Reviewing ThredUp (TDUP) & The Competition

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) is one of 49 public companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare ThredUp to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get ThredUp alerts:

This table compares ThredUp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ThredUp -25.09% -24.78% -14.60% ThredUp Competitors -8.30% -21.30% -3.91%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ThredUp and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ThredUp 0 2 11 0 2.85 ThredUp Competitors 284 1249 3352 62 2.65

ThredUp currently has a consensus target price of $20.08, suggesting a potential upside of 164.95%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 33.57%. Given ThredUp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ThredUp is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ThredUp and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ThredUp $251.79 million -$63.18 million -5.66 ThredUp Competitors $16.53 billion $902.63 million 86.32

ThredUp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ThredUp. ThredUp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.5% of ThredUp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.9% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ThredUp rivals beat ThredUp on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About ThredUp (Get Rating)

ThredUp Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.