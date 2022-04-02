Reviewing Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) & First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) and Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.2% of First Northwest Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Third Coast Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of First Northwest Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares First Northwest Bancorp and Third Coast Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Northwest Bancorp 19.44% 8.24% 0.85% Third Coast Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First Northwest Bancorp and Third Coast Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Northwest Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 Third Coast Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67

First Northwest Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.72%. Third Coast Bancshares has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.31%. Given Third Coast Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Third Coast Bancshares is more favorable than First Northwest Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Northwest Bancorp and Third Coast Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Northwest Bancorp $79.31 million 2.78 $15.42 million $1.67 13.19 Third Coast Bancshares $105.49 million 2.98 $11.42 million N/A N/A

First Northwest Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Third Coast Bancshares.

Summary

First Northwest Bancorp beats Third Coast Bancshares on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account. The company was founded on August 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Port Angeles, WA.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Third Coast Bancshares Inc is a commercially focused, bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. The Company offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment, and other financial services. Third Coast Bancshares Inc is based in HUMBLE, Texas.

