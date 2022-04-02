Reviewing Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) and Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) and Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

This table compares Hess Midstream and Ovintiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hess Midstream 3.85% N/A N/A Ovintiv 16.35% 55.68% 16.84%

Hess Midstream has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ovintiv has a beta of 3.34, indicating that its share price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.2% of Ovintiv shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Ovintiv shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hess Midstream and Ovintiv’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hess Midstream $1.20 billion 0.84 $46.40 million $1.76 17.16 Ovintiv $8.66 billion 1.65 $1.42 billion ($2.27) -24.33

Ovintiv has higher revenue and earnings than Hess Midstream. Ovintiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hess Midstream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Hess Midstream and Ovintiv, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hess Midstream 0 5 1 0 2.17 Ovintiv 0 3 16 0 2.84

Hess Midstream presently has a consensus target price of $30.33, indicating a potential upside of 0.44%. Ovintiv has a consensus target price of $52.21, indicating a potential downside of 5.48%. Given Hess Midstream’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hess Midstream is more favorable than Ovintiv.

Dividends

Hess Midstream pays an annual dividend of $2.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Ovintiv pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Hess Midstream pays out 117.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ovintiv pays out -35.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hess Midstream has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Ovintiv has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Hess Midstream is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Ovintiv beats Hess Midstream on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hess Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression. The Processing and Storage segment includes the Tioga gas plant, equity investment in the Little Missouri (LM4) joint venture and mentor storage terminal. The Terminaling and Export segment consists of the Ramberg terminal facility, Tioga rail terminal, crude oil rail cars and Johnson’s corner header system. The company was founded on January 17, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Ovintiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta. Its other upstream assets comprise Eagle Ford in south Texas, Bakken in North Dakota, and Uinta in central Utah; and Duvernay in west central Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Wheatland in southern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Encana Corporation and changed its name to Ovintiv Inc. in January 2020. Ovintiv Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.