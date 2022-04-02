Retractable Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 3,035 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,790% compared to the typical volume of 105 put options.

NYSEAMERICAN:RVP opened at $4.60 on Friday. Retractable Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $155.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.89.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Retractable Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVP. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $680,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $530,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 219,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 51,134 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Retractable Technologies by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 45,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Retractable Technologies by 239.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 44,217 shares in the last quarter. 24.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.

