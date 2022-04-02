Retractable Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 3,035 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,790% compared to the typical volume of 105 put options.
NYSEAMERICAN:RVP opened at $4.60 on Friday. Retractable Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $155.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.89.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Retractable Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Retractable Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.
