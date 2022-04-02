Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) & iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Head to Head Comparison

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN – Get Rating) and iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Resonant has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iSun has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

21.6% of Resonant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of iSun shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Resonant shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.2% of iSun shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Resonant and iSun’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resonant $2.18 million 138.08 -$35.97 million ($0.57) -7.86 iSun $21.05 million 2.28 -$980,000.00 ($0.31) -13.10

iSun has higher revenue and earnings than Resonant. iSun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Resonant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Resonant and iSun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resonant -1,651.52% -187.27% -125.24% iSun -12.02% -12.65% -8.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Resonant and iSun, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resonant 0 5 0 0 2.00 iSun 0 0 2 0 3.00

Resonant presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.61%. iSun has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 392.61%. Given iSun’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe iSun is more favorable than Resonant.

Summary

iSun beats Resonant on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Resonant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Resonant, Inc. engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

iSun Company Profile (Get Rating)

iSUN, Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of solar energy systems. It provides solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services across residential, commercial, industrial, and utility scale projects and provides solar electric vehicle charging solutions for both grid-tied and battery backed solar EV charging systems. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered Williston, VT.

