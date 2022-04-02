ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Short Interest Down 16.3% in March

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 962,200 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the February 28th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 575,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

RMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.50.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.80, for a total value of $1,982,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.37, for a total transaction of $1,375,449.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,505,593 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ResMed by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,220,000 after purchasing an additional 180,341 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of ResMed by 14.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 35.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in ResMed by 9.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $246.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.42, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.34. ResMed has a one year low of $187.09 and a one year high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The company had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ResMed will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.32%.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

