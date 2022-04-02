ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Short Interest Down 16.3% in March

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 962,200 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the February 28th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 575,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
RMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.50.
In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.80, for a total value of $1,982,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.37, for a total transaction of $1,375,449.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,505,593 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $246.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.42, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.34. ResMed has a one year low of $187.09 and a one year high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54.
ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The company had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ResMed will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.32%.
ResMed Company Profile (Get Rating)
ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ResMed (RMD)
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.