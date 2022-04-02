Research Analysts Set Expectations for Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. B. Riley also issued estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Compass Point upped their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen cut their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities cut their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stronghold Digital Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stronghold Digital Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of SDIG stock opened at $5.65 on Thursday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.55).

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDIG. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $20,748,000. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $8,936,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $7,904,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth $7,402,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth $6,593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facility. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

