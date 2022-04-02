Research Analysts Set Expectations for Credit Suisse Group AG’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CS. UBS Group dropped their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 8.50 to CHF 7.40 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9 to CHF 8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

Shares of CS opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average of $9.47. Credit Suisse Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.29. Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 181.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 13.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

