Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Mercantile Bank Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mercantile Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $45.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.

MBWM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Mercantile Bank in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $35.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.46. Mercantile Bank has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $559.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBWM. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 175.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 12,260 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,814 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 92,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $85,061.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert T. Worthington sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $114,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,214 shares of company stock valued at $278,592. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

