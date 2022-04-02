Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Triumph Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Triumph Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.05. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

TBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.21.

Shares of TBK stock opened at $90.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.81 and a 200 day moving average of $107.42. Triumph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $69.01 and a 52 week high of $136.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 1,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.86 per share, for a total transaction of $94,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,725,000 after buying an additional 40,669 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,968,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,362,000 after buying an additional 77,117 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 29.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,759,000 after buying an additional 372,573 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,137,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,443,000 after buying an additional 179,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 176.7% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 657,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,301,000 after buying an additional 419,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

