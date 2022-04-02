Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of RCII stock opened at $24.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.66. Rent-A-Center has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $67.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.43.

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.50). Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 50.75% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,083,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 12.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 1.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

