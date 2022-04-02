Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.71% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Renovacor Inc. is an early?stage biotechnology company developing adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for devastating cardiovascular and central nervous system diseases resulting from BAG3 gene variants. Renovacor Inc., formerly known as Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Shares of NYSE RCOR opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.37. Renovacor has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $10.74.

In other news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp bought 100,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $801,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 297,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,381,326.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Renovacor in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Renovacor in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Renovacor in the 3rd quarter worth $463,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Renovacor in the 3rd quarter worth $1,584,000. Finally, New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Renovacor in the 3rd quarter worth $6,312,000. 45.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renovacor, Inc, a preclinical stage gene-therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of gene therapies for diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need associated with mutations in the Bcl2-associated athanogene 3 (BAG3) gene. The company's lead product candidate, REN-001, is a recombinant AAV9-based gene therapy to deliver a functional BAG3 gene to augment BAG3 protein levels in cardiomyocytes and slow or halt progression of BAG3 DCM.

