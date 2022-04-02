Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on REGI. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cowen cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $61.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renewable Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.91.
Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $60.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.59. Renewable Energy Group has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $73.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REGI. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 170.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.
Renewable Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.
