Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on REGI. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cowen cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $61.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renewable Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.91.

Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $60.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.59. Renewable Energy Group has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $73.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Renewable Energy Group ( NASDAQ:REGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $881.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.17 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REGI. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 170.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

