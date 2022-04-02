Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €35.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) has been assigned a €35.00 ($38.46) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.96) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($35.16) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($53.85) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($26.37) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($24.18) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €37.21 ($40.89).

Get Renault alerts:

Renault stock opened at €24.08 ($26.46) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €29.16 and a 200-day moving average price of €30.60. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($81.00) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($110.66).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.