Rekor Systems Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 10,364 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 991% compared to the typical volume of 950 call options.

REKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rekor Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Rekor Systems from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:REKR opened at $4.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.30. Rekor Systems has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $25.38.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Rekor Systems by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Rekor Systems by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 478.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

