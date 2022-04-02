Rekor Systems Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 10,364 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 991% compared to the typical volume of 950 call options.
REKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rekor Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Rekor Systems from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday.
Shares of NASDAQ:REKR opened at $4.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.30. Rekor Systems has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $25.38.
About Rekor Systems (Get Rating)
Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rekor Systems (REKR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.