REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Chardan Capital from $90.00 to $76.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

RGNX has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of REGENXBIO from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of REGENXBIO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REGENXBIO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.88.

Shares of RGNX opened at $35.03 on Tuesday. REGENXBIO has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $46.46. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.08.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $2.39. REGENXBIO had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $398.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1759.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that REGENXBIO will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other REGENXBIO news, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $53,932.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 1,558.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

