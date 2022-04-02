REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on REGENXBIO from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised REGENXBIO from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $35.03 on Thursday. REGENXBIO has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $46.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.08. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.01.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $2.39. REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $398.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1759.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $53,932.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 1,558.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 42.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

