Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 4,024 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,024 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Zynga by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,092,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,655,000 after buying an additional 11,839,136 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Zynga in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,149,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Zynga by 381.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,467,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,699,000 after buying an additional 5,125,368 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zynga in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,752,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zynga in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,638,000. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays downgraded Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $9.86 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.64.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.10 and a beta of -0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average is $7.83. Zynga Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.60 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

