Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 2,268 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNW. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 18,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

PNW stock opened at $79.32 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $88.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.26.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $798.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI lowered Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.19.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.