Regentatlantic Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 371,624.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,668,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667,607 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Gartner by 13,031.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $496,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,789 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,305,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $396,657,000 after purchasing an additional 699,707 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 874,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,832,000 after purchasing an additional 566,174 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth $135,777,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Gartner in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gartner in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.80.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $299.46 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.27 and a 52 week high of $368.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62. The company has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.58.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.53. Gartner had a return on equity of 149.70% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total value of $273,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.