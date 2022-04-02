Regentatlantic Capital LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KNX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,067,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $821,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,557 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,188,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,572,000 after buying an additional 1,104,598 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,764,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,586,000 after buying an additional 713,283 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,241,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,777,000 after buying an additional 567,153 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 908.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 542,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,735,000 after buying an additional 488,480 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $108,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 31,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,930,620.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,370 shares of company stock valued at $2,354,741 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KNX shares. Wolfe Research cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Susquehanna raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.35.

NYSE:KNX opened at $47.33 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.22 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 10.81%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

