Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $285,000 Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $128.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.63. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $111.53 and a 1 year high of $130.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.888 per share. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

