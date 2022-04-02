Regentatlantic Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 183,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,340,000 after purchasing an additional 60,963 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $824,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 147,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,562,000 after purchasing an additional 49,357 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $133.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.66 and a 200 day moving average of $146.24. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.30 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The firm has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.49%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPG. StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.47.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

