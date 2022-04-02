REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) Receives $9.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.40.

REE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REE Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on REE Automotive in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on REE Automotive in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REE. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in REE Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $9,988,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in REE Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in REE Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the third quarter worth about $1,308,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $50,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

REE traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.92. The company had a trading volume of 768,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,650. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.99. REE Automotive has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $11.66.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that REE Automotive will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

