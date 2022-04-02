Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RDFN. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Redfin from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stephens lowered Redfin from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Redfin from $88.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.14.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. Redfin has a 1 year low of $16.23 and a 1 year high of $72.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $643.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $61,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $142,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,608,835. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,848,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,269,000 after buying an additional 2,444,167 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,232,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,271,000 after buying an additional 1,960,917 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,472,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,889,000 after buying an additional 1,115,726 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,467,000. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,152,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,624,000 after buying an additional 481,277 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

