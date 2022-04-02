Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 5,500 ($72.05) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RKT. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,800 ($115.27) to GBX 9,100 ($119.20) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($94.31) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,480 ($97.98) to GBX 7,460 ($97.72) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($111.34) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,520 ($98.51).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Shares of LON RKT traded up GBX 178 ($2.33) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 6,010 ($78.73). The company had a trading volume of 1,130,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,794. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,905.16 ($64.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,816 ($89.28). The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.79. The stock has a market cap of £42.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,335.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,929.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,006.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 101.60 ($1.33) per share. This is a boost from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is presently -38.80%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.