Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 7,700 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($100.86) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays set a GBX 8,800 ($115.27) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 7,200 ($94.31) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,500 ($72.05) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,000 ($65.50) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($69.43) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,005.45 ($91.77).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,020 ($105.06). The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

