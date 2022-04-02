RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Short Interest Update

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 658,600 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the February 28th total of 533,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NYSE:RMAX traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.27. 129,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.16 million, a PE ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 1.41. RE/MAX has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.08.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is presently -108.23%.
Several research analysts have issued reports on RMAX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of RE/MAX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RE/MAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on RE/MAX from $30.50 to $28.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on RE/MAX in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on RE/MAX in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RE/MAX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.90.
About RE/MAX (Get Rating)
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.
