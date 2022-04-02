Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

RYAM stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $6.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,062. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $9.98. The company has a market capitalization of $421.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 3.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Rayonier Advanced Materials ( NYSE:RYAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.27). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 234,367 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 151,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 16,709 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 43.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 55,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

