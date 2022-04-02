Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.
RYAM stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $6.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,062. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $9.98. The company has a market capitalization of $421.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 3.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.54.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 234,367 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 151,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 16,709 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 43.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 55,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.
Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.
