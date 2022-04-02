Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Short Interest Down 21.3% in March

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the February 28th total of 3,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $2,138,713.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,721,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,735,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,875,000 after buying an additional 5,667,569 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,984,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,392,000 after buying an additional 3,968,327 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth about $176,209,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,680,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,005,000 after buying an additional 1,450,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 24,537.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,193,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,798,000 after buying an additional 1,188,352 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RJF traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $108.94. 1,392,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,612. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $81.96 and a twelve month high of $117.37. The company has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.10.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 18.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RJF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Raymond James from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JMP Securities lowered Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Raymond James from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.33.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

