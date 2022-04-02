Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $15,438.00

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $780,525.57 and $15,438.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46,202.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,472.04 or 0.07514781 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.31 or 0.00271225 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.91 or 0.00813603 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00099723 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00013090 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007585 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $215.71 or 0.00466878 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $181.51 or 0.00392862 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,500,972,958 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

