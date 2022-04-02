Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.79.

Ralph Lauren stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.00. The stock had a trading volume of 706,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,318. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $100.44 and a 12 month high of $142.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wesleyan Assurance Society purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth about $4,274,000. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 19.0% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 130,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after acquiring an additional 20,789 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.4% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,982,000 after purchasing an additional 67,520 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

