Quark (QRK) Market Cap Reaches $1.95 Million

Quark (QRK) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Quark has a market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $100,625.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quark has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quark

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 278,950,313 coins. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

