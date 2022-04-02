Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) to post ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quanterix’s earnings. Quanterix reported earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 131%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.90). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($0.69). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 52.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QTRX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Quanterix from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

In other news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 1,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $47,699.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 3,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $97,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,646 shares of company stock valued at $426,587 over the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 21,913 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Quanterix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,456,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,139,000 after purchasing an additional 42,854 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Quanterix by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,941 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Quanterix by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Quanterix by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 25,721 shares in the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QTRX traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $30.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,153. Quanterix has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $69.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.63 and a 200-day moving average of $39.47.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

