Quant (QNT) Price Hits $140.73

Quant (QNT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Quant has a total market capitalization of $1.70 billion and $42.42 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Quant coin can currently be bought for approximately $140.73 or 0.00305096 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004659 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000633 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $651.22 or 0.01411794 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The official website for Quant is quant.network . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

