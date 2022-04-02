QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

QCRH opened at $56.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.72. QCR has a 1-year low of $44.75 and a 1-year high of $62.34. The company has a market cap of $880.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.07.

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. QCR had a net margin of 32.90% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $69.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QCR will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 122.1% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 271,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,924,000 after purchasing an additional 149,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QCR in the third quarter valued at about $6,532,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in QCR during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,839,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in QCR by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,210,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,799,000 after buying an additional 80,028 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in QCR by 237.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 45,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

