QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.
QCRH opened at $56.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.72. QCR has a 1-year low of $44.75 and a 1-year high of $62.34. The company has a market cap of $880.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.07.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 122.1% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 271,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,924,000 after purchasing an additional 149,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QCR in the third quarter valued at about $6,532,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in QCR during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,839,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in QCR by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,210,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,799,000 after buying an additional 80,028 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in QCR by 237.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 45,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.
QCR Company Profile (Get Rating)
QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.
