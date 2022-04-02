Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Cintas Co. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Cintas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $2.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q3 2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.82 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CTAS. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Cintas in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.40.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $423.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cintas has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $461.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $409.05. The stock has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.51.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cintas by 0.8% during the third quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. increased its position in Cintas by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 3,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 2.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 1.2% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

