Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Boosted by Analyst

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.48. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $38.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.37. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.73.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.60%.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Brian T. Marley acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $394,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.91 per share, with a total value of $778,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 826.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.