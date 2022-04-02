Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal Reduced by National Bank Financial (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.94 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.99. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.70 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BMO. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$169.00 to C$168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$159.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.30 to C$175.57 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$150.66.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$146.38 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$112.34 and a twelve month high of C$154.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$147.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$139.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$98.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

