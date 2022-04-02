Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Issued By Piper Sandler

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Community Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.59. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Community Bankshares’ FY2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FCBC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Community Bankshares in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

FCBC stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $470.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.56. First Community Bankshares has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $36.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day moving average is $31.77.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $34.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.25 million. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 36.65%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,581,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Community Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. 38.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David D. Brown acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.90 per share, with a total value of $28,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 36.86%.

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

