Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Issued By Piper Sandler

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bank OZK in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.98. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank OZK’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 48.78%. The business had revenue of $296.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on OZK. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Shares of OZK opened at $42.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bank OZK has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $51.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OZK. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 26.85%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

