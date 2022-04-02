Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Citigroup Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.79. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the topic of several other research reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

C stock opened at $52.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.57 and its 200 day moving average is $64.54. Citigroup has a one year low of $51.76 and a one year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

Citigroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.