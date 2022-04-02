Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.14. William Blair also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s FY2023 earnings at $3.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $343.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.75% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.19) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.91.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $48.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.04 and its 200-day moving average is $38.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.87. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $52.54.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,417 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $279,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 2,226 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.