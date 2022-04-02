Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Decreased by Analyst

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Umpqua in a report released on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. Wedbush also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

UMPQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Umpqua in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Umpqua has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.90.

Shares of UMPQ opened at $18.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Umpqua has a 1 year low of $17.04 and a 1 year high of $22.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.20.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Umpqua had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 31.88%. The company had revenue of $316.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Umpqua’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

In related news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $101,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $143,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Umpqua by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,419,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,625,000 after purchasing an additional 91,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Umpqua by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,006,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,759,000 after purchasing an additional 547,100 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Umpqua by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,711,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,660 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Umpqua by 37,273.5% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,073,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Umpqua by 7.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,705,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,786,000 after purchasing an additional 177,075 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

