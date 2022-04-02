Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of CubeSmart in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CubeSmart’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 28.82%. The business had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CUBE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.88.

CUBE opened at $53.27 on Friday. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $38.49 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,344,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,598,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,172,263,000 after buying an additional 5,368,608 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

