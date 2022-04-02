Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Issued By Truist Financial

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.53 EPS.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VMC. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.87.

NYSE:VMC opened at $184.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $163.00 and a 52-week high of $213.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,831,000 after purchasing an additional 93,943 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,154,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $375,016,000 after purchasing an additional 131,897 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

