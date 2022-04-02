Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Issued By DA Davidson

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.34 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.33.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $780.00 to $685.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $771.94.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $547.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $581.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $652.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.85. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $474.20 and a 12 month high of $763.22.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total value of $3,754,834.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.70, for a total transaction of $183,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,080 shares of company stock worth $13,749,626. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

