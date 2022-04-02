Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:TPST)

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps expects that the company will earn ($1.12) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Tempest Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.56) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.33) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($9.75) EPS.

Get Tempest Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempest Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:TPST opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 10.08 and a current ratio of 10.09. Tempest Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $41.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tempest Therapeutics by 174.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Tempest Therapeutics by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,045 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.