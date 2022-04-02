Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Life Storage, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Life Storage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Life Storage’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.36 EPS.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.08 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.78.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $144.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.09 and its 200 day moving average is $133.01. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $87.06 and a 52 week high of $154.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Life Storage during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $1,178,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,285. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 126.58%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

